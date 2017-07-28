Catholic World News

US bishops’ spokesman presses for new health-care reform

July 28, 2017

The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development said that “the task of reforming the healthcare system still remains” after the defeat of a bid to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

BIshop Frank Dewane of Venice, Florida, who had spoken out earlier this week in opposition to a Republican plan tor repeal Obamacare, said that new legislation is needed. “The current healthcare system is not financially sustainable, lacks full Hyde protections and conscience rights, and is inaccessible to many immigrants,” he said.

Bishop Dewane said that acceptable legislation would protect Medicare benefits, provide adequate coverage for the poor and immigrants, address the crisis in insurance markets, and protect conscience rights.

“The greatness of our country is not measured by the well-being of the powerful but how we have cared for the ‘least of these,’“ the bishop said, challenging Congress to pass new legislation.

