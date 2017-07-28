Catholic World News

USCCB awards $4.8M to projects in Eastern Europe

July 28, 2017

The Subcommittee on Aid to the Church in Central and Eastern Europe of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has awarded over $4.8 million to fund 206 projects.

“As a family of faith, we stand with those who work tirelessly to build the Church in Central and Eastern Europe, who continue to face the challenge of overcoming decades of political and religious oppression,” said Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago, the subcommittee’s chairman.

The grants are funded by a collection that is taken up in many dioceses on Ash Wednesday. The subcommittee awarded over $2.3 million in grants in January 2017 and $4.7 million in June 2016.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!