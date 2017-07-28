Catholic World News

Congo: priests appeal for abducted confreres’ release

July 28, 2017

Priests of the Diocese of Butembo-Béni in the Democratic Republic of the Congo appealed for the release of two confreres who were abducted on July 16.

“We are deeply appalled by the abduction of our confreres and demand their release without conditions,” the priests said, as they lamented the “night incursions, aggression, murders, robberies and rapes, the resurgence of armed groups” in the region.

