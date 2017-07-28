Catholic World News
Arson attack on church in Chile
July 28, 2017
Radical activists of the indigenous Mapuche people burned down a Protestant church in Vilcun, Chile, on July 25.
A sign with the words “freedom for Mapuche political prisoners” was left at the site.
Since early 2016, Mapuche activists have burned down over a dozen Catholic and Protestant churches in the region.
