Arson attack on church in Chile

July 28, 2017

Radical activists of the indigenous Mapuche people burned down a Protestant church in Vilcun, Chile, on July 25.

A sign with the words “freedom for Mapuche political prisoners” was left at the site.

Since early 2016, Mapuche activists have burned down over a dozen Catholic and Protestant churches in the region.

