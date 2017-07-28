Catholic World News

Pakistani bishops condemn Taliban attack

July 28, 2017

The justice and peace commission of the Pakistani Bishops’ Conference condemned a Taliban terrorist attack that killed 26 people, many of them police, in Lahore.

The attacker was in his teens.

“Illegal extremist groups are using our youth to bring about destruction,” commission members stated. “We must unite forces despite our political-religious or cultural differences and save our children from this demon.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!