Venezuela’s bishops reiterate opposition to Maduro effort to rewrite constitution

July 28, 2017

Venezuelans will go to the polls on July 30 to decide whether to approve President Nicolás Maduro’s proposal to rewrite the nation’s constitution.

The socialist regime has banned all protests between July 28 and August 1, with the nation’s justice minister threatening protestors with jail terms of five to ten years.

On July 27, the nation’s bishops reiterated their opposition to the proposal and urged Venezuelans of all political views not to resort to violence.

