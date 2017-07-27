Nun presides at wedding in Canadian diocese
July 27, 2017
Sister Pierrette Thiffault, a Sister of Providence, presided at a wedding in the Diocese of Rouryn-Norand, Quebec on July 22, with the approval of her bishop and of the Vatican.
The Code of Canon Law allows for a bishop to designate a lay person to witness Catholic marriages, with approval from the Vatican, in places where there is a shortage of priests. Bishop Dorylas Moreau had nominated Sister Thiffault, who received formal authorization from the Congregation for Divine Worship.
In the Rouryn-Norand diocese, located in northwestern Quebec, only 20 priests are available to cover a territory that spans more than 9,000 square miles. Many priests are responsible for several different parishes in the rural region, where the population is overwhelmingly Catholic.
Sister Thiffault arranged a series of meetings with the couple to provide pre-marital instruction before presiding at the wedding ceremony.
-
Posted by: jeremiahjj -
Today 5:57 PM ET USA
The bishop and Rome approved it. The rules allow for it. Sounds like a valid marriage to me. Hopefully at some point the participants will get the marriage blessed by a deacon or priest.