Catholic World News

Nun presides at wedding in Canadian diocese

July 27, 2017

Sister Pierrette Thiffault, a Sister of Providence, presided at a wedding in the Diocese of Rouryn-Norand, Quebec on July 22, with the approval of her bishop and of the Vatican.

The Code of Canon Law allows for a bishop to designate a lay person to witness Catholic marriages, with approval from the Vatican, in places where there is a shortage of priests. Bishop Dorylas Moreau had nominated Sister Thiffault, who received formal authorization from the Congregation for Divine Worship.

In the Rouryn-Norand diocese, located in northwestern Quebec, only 20 priests are available to cover a territory that spans more than 9,000 square miles. Many priests are responsible for several different parishes in the rural region, where the population is overwhelmingly Catholic.

Sister Thiffault arranged a series of meetings with the couple to provide pre-marital instruction before presiding at the wedding ceremony.

