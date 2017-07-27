Catholic World News

Radical feminists say they bombed Mexican bishops’ conference

July 27, 2017

A radical feminist group has claimed responsibility for the explosion that rocked the offices of the Mexican bishops’ conference on July 25.

A group calling itself the “Informal Feminist Command for Anti-Authoritarian Action” released a statement saying they had placed the bomb that exploded outside the building, shattering some glass. No one was hurt by the bomb, and the damage to the building was not extensive.

The group claiming responsibility—which said that it was composed of “anarchists, anti-authoritarians and libertarians”—was not known to local police.

The Mexican bishops’ conference issued its own statement, saying that the bombing was a “message of hate,” but not an attack specifically on the Catholic Church. Instead, bishops suggested that the blast was indicative of an overall level of violence in Mexican society. Bishop Alfonso Miranda Guardiola, the secretary-general of the episcopal conference, said that the bombing “invites us to reflect emphatically, to reconstruct our social fabric to provide better security for all citizens.”

