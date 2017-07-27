Catholic World News

Indian priest dies in mysterious circumstances in Scotland

July 27, 2017

Father Martin Xavier Vazhachira, a 33-year-old Indian priest completing a doctoral studies in Scotland, was found dead on a beach on June 23, three days after he failed to show up for Mass at his parish.

Over a month later, Scottish authorities, citing the continuing investigation, have yet to release his body to his family.

