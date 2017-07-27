Leading Orthodox official: Western sanctions may help Russia
The head of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations said that EU and US sanctions against Russia could help the nation in the long run.
“We live in such a country that should not be afraid of such sanctions,” Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk. “We have enormous natural, human and material resources. If we depend on our foreign partners, it is rather a deficiency which we should correct than a circumstance we should complain of.”
He added:
In the 1990s we could witness to another misbalance when people took money out of the country, invested it in foreign economies and foreign resources, when we received goods from abroad in exchange for raw materials. We should overcome this situation, and I hope sanctions will help us.
