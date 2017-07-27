Catholic World News

Ukrainian lawmakers propose beginning sessions with Lord’s Prayer

July 27, 2017

Some Ukrainian lawmakers have proposed that legislative sessions each day include the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer.

Protestant leaders quoted by the Religious Information of Ukraine expressed support for the proposal, while Orthodox leaders were more hesitant. (No Catholic leaders were quoted.)

“The desire of MPs to pray indicates the awareness of the fact that without hope of God it is impossible to get out of the situation, said Metropolitan Anthony Pakanych of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate). “But we live in a state that declares equal attitude to religions, therefore, immediately the question arises of what should be done by non-Christian MPs at the moment.”

