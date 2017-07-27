EEOC alleges discrimination against Pentecostal, Muslim employees
July 27, 2017
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has filed two lawsuits alleging that a Michigan restaurant franchisee and a Virginia security firm have committed religious discrimination.
In the first case, the EEOC alleged that Tim Horton’s Café and Bake Shop in Romulus fired an employee whose Pentecostal Apostolic faith calls on women to wear skirts instead of pants. When the employee “attempted to present a letter from her pastor explaining why she could not wear pants, management refused to accept the letter and informed her she was fired.”
In the second case, the EEOC alleged that MVM, Inc. ordered a Muslim employee to shave his beard after he complained of a racial slur from a supervisor.
References:
Posted by: TheJournalist64 -
Today 5:52 PM ET USA
I don't think Michigan is an "employment at will" state, so the business may have a real problem. If the employee, however, signed off on the posted rules, and the dress code says that, they really have no complaint.
Posted by: ElizabethD -
Today 5:03 PM ET USA
As a Catholic who wears long skirts every day I wonder if there is any way we could get such an exemption. I would not say women wearing long skirts is strictly obligatory but nevertheless it is for religious and moral reasons (to live the virtue of modesty to a high degree) that I do so.