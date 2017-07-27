Catholic World News

EEOC alleges discrimination against Pentecostal, Muslim employees

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has filed two lawsuits alleging that a Michigan restaurant franchisee and a Virginia security firm have committed religious discrimination.

In the first case, the EEOC alleged that Tim Horton’s Café and Bake Shop in Romulus fired an employee whose Pentecostal Apostolic faith calls on women to wear skirts instead of pants. When the employee “attempted to present a letter from her pastor explaining why she could not wear pants, management refused to accept the letter and informed her she was fired.”

In the second case, the EEOC alleged that MVM, Inc. ordered a Muslim employee to shave his beard after he complained of a racial slur from a supervisor.

