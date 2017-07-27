Catholic World News

Venezuela’s bishops: military must serve people

July 27, 2017

As opposition forces in Venezuela called a nationwide strike to protest President Nicolás Maduro’s increasingly authoritarian rule, the episcopal conference called on members of the military not to become instruments of oppression.

The bishops, “together with the clamor of the majority of the Venezuelan people, demand that the armed forces fulfill their duty to be at the service of the people,” the bishops’ conference has tweeted twice in recent days.

References: