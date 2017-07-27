Venezuela’s bishops: military must serve people
July 27, 2017
As opposition forces in Venezuela called a nationwide strike to protest President Nicolás Maduro’s increasingly authoritarian rule, the episcopal conference called on members of the military not to become instruments of oppression.
The bishops, “together with the clamor of the majority of the Venezuelan people, demand that the armed forces fulfill their duty to be at the service of the people,” the bishops’ conference has tweeted twice in recent days.
References:
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: balderdash -
Today 5:35 PM ET USA
How certain are we that 'the clamor' coming from the Venezuelan people, is coming from "t majority" of them. It strikes me that there is enough of a population still supporting Maduro's government and a new constitution that, if we're not careful, Venezuela could fall into the same variety of regime change as Syria or Ukraine. Along with calling on the military to serve the people the Bishops should not be shy about 'calling out' those of the opposition whose first resort seems to be violence.