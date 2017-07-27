Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper chides EU over response to migration

July 27, 2017

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, said in a letter to Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni that the EU would send Italy $116 million and 500 technical workers as assistance in its response to migration.

In a front-page article, the Vatican newspaper characterized the EU response as paltry.

The EU action is “very little, considering the extent of the tragedy in the Mediterranean—yesterday, 13 dead in a new shipwreck off Libya—as well as countless appeals launched by many parties for the need for cooperation and a common strategy,” the unsigned July 27 article stated.

Over 93,000 migrants and refugees have crossed the Mediterranean Sea and arrived in Italy since January 1, following the arrival of 170,000 in 2014, 154,000 in 2015, and 180,000 in 2016, according to statistics published by the International Organization for Migration. Thousands of others have perished in the sea.

