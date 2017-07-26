Catholic World News

Vatican fountains shut down as Rome faces drought

July 26, 2017

The Vatican has shut down the fountains in St. Peter’s Square for the first time in years, in response to a severe water shortage in Rome.

Dozens of fountains in the Vatican Gardens have also been turned off, as Rome wrestles with the effects of a drought that has caused severe losses for Italy’s farmers.

