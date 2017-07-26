Catholic World News

Vandalism continues in Goa, after suspect’s arrest

July 26, 2017

A Catholic cemetery was vandalized and crosses were destroyed at a Catholic church in Goa on July 25, continuing a series of attacks on Christian churches.

The vandalism took place more than a week after the arrest of a Catholic layman, who had been charged with earlier desecrations. Christian leaders in Goa had voiced skepticism about the arrest, saying that the suspect, a middle-aged man, could not have done all the damage by himself. The fact that the vandalism has continued, with the suspect now in jail, reinforces suspicions that the attacks have been perpetrated by Hindu gangs.

