Chile’s bishops decry vote to decriminalize abortion

July 26, 2017

The Catholic bishops of Chile have expressed their dismay at a vote in parliament to end criminal penalties for abortion, and pledged their continued support for the pro-life cause.

The Chilean bishops’ conference expressed particular concern that the legislation was approved by lawmakers who identified themselves as Christians. They reminded politicians of their statement in 2015, in which they said that “political authorities are the first called to witness to the coherence between the ethical convictions they proclaim and the public office they hold.”

The bishops encouraged the faithtul to pray for respect of life and for the conversion of abortion advocates; to support women in difficult pregnancies; to participate actively in the pro-life movement; and to give their support only to political candidates who support the dignity of human life.

