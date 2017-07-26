Catholic World News

Vatican delegate: Holy See favors two-state solution in Holy Land

July 26, 2017

A Vatican representative told the UN Security Council that the Holy See continues to favor the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in a July 25 address.

Msgr. Simon Kassas, the chargé d’affaires of the Holy See’s mission at the UN, underlined the Vatican’s concern about continued violence in the Holy Land. “These broken records will play on,” he warned, “unless a viable solution to the Palestinian question is found.”

Msgr. Kassas reminded the UN audience that the Vatican has supported a two-state solution, “with the state of Israel and a Palestinian state existing side by side in peace within internationally recognized borders.” He added that this solution would “require all the Palestinian factions to show a united political will and work together,” acknowledging the difficulties that stem from divisions among Palestinian leaders.

The Vatican delegate also reiterated the commitment of the Holy See to an international status for the city of Jerusalem, with guaranteed access to the holy shrines of all the major religions.

