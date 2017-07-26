Catholic World News

Father Hamel lives on, archbishop says on anniversary of French priest’s killing

July 26, 2017

“Though he is dead, Father Jacques Hamel is still alive,” Archbishop Dominique Lebrun of Rouen said in his homily as he celebrated Mass on the anniversary of the priest’s death.

The anniversary Mass was held in the little parish of St. Étienne du Rouvray, where Father Hamel was murdered on the altar last year. French President Emmanuel Macron was present in the large congregation that paid tribute to the slain priest.

