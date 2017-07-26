Catholic World News

Ghana: prelate strongly criticizes illegal miners

July 26, 2017

A prelate in Ghana has offered strong criticism of those who mine illegally.

“Thinking about yourself and family without considering the nation means you are greedy and evil,” said Archbishop Gabriel Justice Yaw Anokye. “In all, let’s think about the future of the country and the generations to come.”

