125th anniversary of Catholic faith in Zambia

July 26, 2017

The bishops of Zambia, joined by the apostolic nuncio, recently celebrated a Mass marking the 125th anniversary of the Catholic faith in Zambia.

The nation of 15.5 million is now 75% Protestant and 20% Catholic.

“The Catholic Church has continued to be a strong and reliable partner with government in not only the delivery of social services but also in advocating for integral development,” said Inonge Wina, the nation’s vice president.

Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu, president of the episcopal conference, warned against tribalism, regionalism, and attempts to link the Church to partisan politics.

