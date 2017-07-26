Lutheran leader calls on theologians to remove obstacles to unity with Catholics
July 26, 2017
The head of the Lutheran World Federation has called on theologians to remove the obstacles that hinder unity with the Catholic Church.
Rev. Dr. Martin Junge made his remarks in a letter commemorating the 50th anniversary of official Lutheran dialogue with the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity.
“Our task as theologians and as pastors should never be to provide explanations as to why unity is not yet possible; our task shall be to creatively and courageously remove the obstacles that still prevent us from the enjoyment of God’s gift of unity,” wrote Junge.
He added, “Decades of ecumenical dialogue, deep encounters in prayer, and passionate joint service to suffering people in the world have brought about trust, mutual understanding, and differentiated consensus in basic issues of faith.”
Posted by: feedback -
Jul. 26, 2017 7:38 AM ET USA
Unity comes from accepting and believing specific matters of Faith to be divinely revealed truths. "Decades of dialogue..., deep encounters..., passionate service..., mutual understanding, and differentiated consensus" don't mean a whole lot if we don't profess the same truths of Faith. Having theologians and pastors "never provide explanations as to why unity is not yet possible" will not change reality and make the differences disappear.