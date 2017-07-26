Catholic World News

Al-Azhar begins subway initiative to address extremism

July 26, 2017

Clerics from Al-Azhar, the revered Sunni Muslim institution in Egypt, have begun to man booths in Cairo’s subway system in an effort to counteract extremism, according to an Associated Press report.

The initiative follows two recent terrorist attacks in the Sinai Peninsula and four attacks on Coptic Christians since December.

