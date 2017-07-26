Catholic World News

Judge extends stay on deportation of Chaldean Catholics, other Iraqi nationals

July 26, 2017

A federal district court judge has extended his stay on the deportation of 1,441 Chaldean Catholics and other Iraqis with standing immigration removal orders and criminal records.

Judge Mark Goldsmith ruled that “all Petitioners will be targeted for torture or death based solely on their association with America.”

He added:

Further, the perpetrators will not be limited to just ISIS, whose fortunes and influence may wax and wane with time. The record demonstrates that other Sunni groups, Shi’a militias backed by Iran, as well as Iraq’s own internal security forces, harbor prejudice towards those affiliated with America, which will manifest itself in the form of torture and extrajudicial killings

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!