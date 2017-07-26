Catholic World News

Explosion at Mexican bishops’ conference headquarters

July 26, 2017

A homemade device exploded outside the headquarters of the Mexican bishops’ conference during the nighttime hours on July 25, shattering glass and blowing open a door.

As authorities investigate possible suspects and motives, a spokesman for the bishops’ conference called for “serenity, prudence, and respect,” according to an Associated Press report.

“The events of today should invite us to reflect upon the necessity of rebuilding our social fabric,” the spokesman added.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!