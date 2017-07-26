Catholic World News

New legal dispute between Charlie Gard’s parents, hospital

July 26, 2017

A British court is expected to settle a new legal dispute between Charlie Gard’s parents and the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

On July 24, the parents withdrew their appeal for permission to try experimental treatment for their child after concluding that any realistic chance of successful treatment had passed. They have asked that they be allowed to bring their child home during his final days.

The hospital, however, insists that it is “not practical to provide the level of life-support treatment to Charlie at the couple’s London home,” according to a BBC report, as a ventilator cannot fit through the front door. The hospital seeks to place the infant in a hospice.

