Catholic World News

Papal prayers for Charlie Gard

July 25, 2017

Greg Burke, the director of the Holy See Press Office, said in a brief statement that the Pope “is praying for Charlie Gard and his parents and feels especially close to them at this time of immense suffering.”

“The Holy Father asks that we join in prayer that they may find God’s consolation and love,” Burke added.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!