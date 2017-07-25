Catholic World News

1st Christian family returns to liberated Iraqi town

July 25, 2017

AsiaNews has published a profile of Labib Rammo and his family, the first Christian family to return to the town of Karemlash (Karamles), Iraq.

Located 18 miles from Mosul, the town was invaded by ISIS in August 2014 and liberated by the Iraqi army in October 2016.

“The time of exile was difficult, without a home, with broken affections and ties, a part of the family distant,” said Rammo, who believed it was his duty to return to his town. “We have lost homes and property, but our faith has remained.”

