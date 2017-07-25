Catholic World News

Custos: moderation, dialogue needed to address ‘very dangerous situation’ in Jerusalem

July 25, 2017

The Franciscan superior in the Holy Land has told an Italian news agency that the situation in Jerusalem is “very dangerous.”

Violence has erupted following the Israeli installation of metal detectors at Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount. The metal detectors were installed in response to the shooting of two Israeli policemen.

Father Francesco Patton, the Custos of the Holy Land, called for “moderation to avoid a further escalation of tension and violence, and dialogue because it is a peaceful diplomatic tool which helps find points of consensus and compromise, enabling both sides to find an honorable exit from a very dangerous situation.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!