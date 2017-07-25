Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch recalls 50th anniversary of historic papal visit

July 25, 2017

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor in Eastern Orthodoxy, recalled the 50th anniversary of Blessed Paul VI’s historic visit to Istanbul—the first visit by a Roman Pontiff to the See of Constantinople in over a millennium.

Blessed Paul VI and Ecumenical Patriarch Athenagoras had first met in Jerusalem in January 1964. Three years later, on July 25, 1967, Pope Paul visited the Phanar (Fener), where the patriarchal cathedral is located, setting a precedent followed by subsequent popes.

Ecumenical Patriarch Athenagoras, in turn, visited the Vatican in October 1967.

“Although their initiatives have not had a great impact on the media, they remain revolutionary milestones for the development of Christianity,” Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew wrote in an essay published on the front page of L’Osservatore Romano. He added that the meetings “remind us of the enduring power of charity and dialogue.”

