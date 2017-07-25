Catholic World News

Indian religious leaders denounce lynching of Muslims

July 25, 2017

Decrying “the atmosphere of fear that stalks the land today,” the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India recently gathered together 40 religious leaders who denounced a wave of lynching of Muslims by Hindu extremists.

Participants agreed that “the ideology of hate is a reality and needs to be challenged by governments, political parties, civil society activists, the criminal justice system and religious communities in a concerted manner,” the bishops’ conference said in a statement.

