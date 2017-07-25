Catholic World News

USCCB: prelate mourns death of immigrants in tractor-trailer truck

July 25, 2017

Bishop Joe S. Vásquez of Austin, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, lamented the smuggling-related deaths of immigrants in Texas who were packed into a tractor-trailer truck.

“My brother bishops and I are heartbroken by the news coming from San Antonio regarding individuals found dead in a crowded and overheated tractor trailer,” he said, as he prayed for “the several other individuals identified, including school-aged children, who are reported to have life-threatening injuries.”

He added:

We condemn this terrible human exploitation that occurred and continues to happen in our country. In a moment such as this, we reflect upon the words of the Holy Father, Pope Francis, “The defense of human beings knows no barriers: we are all united wanting to ensure a dignified life for every man, woman and child who is forced to abandon his or her own land.”

