English bishops offer prayers for Charlie Gard and family, praise for hospital

July 25, 2017

The bishops of England and Wales have extended their “deepest sympathy and compassion” to Charlie Gard’s parents and their son following the parents’ decision to withdraw their appeal for permission to try experimental treatment for their child.

Charlie Gard’s condition is now irreversible, the parents concluded, and the parents’ decision means that doctors at a hospital in London will be authorized to carry out their plan to remove Charlie’s life-support system.

“It is for Charlie, his parents and family that we all pray, hoping that they are able, as a family, to be given the support and the space to find peace in the days ahead,” the bishops’ conference stated. “Their farewell to their tiny and precious baby touches the hearts of all who, like Pope Francis, have followed this sad and complex story. Charlie’s life will be lovingly cherished until its natural end.”

The bishops’ conference praised the hospital involved in the case:

At this moment it is important to remember that all involved in these agonizing decisions have sought to act with integrity and for Charlie’s good as they see it. The professionalism, love and care for severely ill children consistently shown at the Great Ormond Street Hospital is also to be recognized and applauded.

