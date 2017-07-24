Charlie Gard’s parents withdraw appeal
July 24, 2017
The parents of Charlie Gard have withdrawn their appeal for permission to try experimental treatment for their child.
At a July 24 court session, a lawyer for the parents said during their long legal battle, the opportunity for any realistic chance of successful treatment had passed. Charlie Gard’s condition is now irreversible, the parents concluded, and they “wish to treasure their remaining time with Charlie, however short that may be.”
The parents’ decision means that doctors at Greater Ormond Street Hospital in London will be authorized to carry out their plan, removing Charlie’s life-support system.
References:
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Bveritas2322 -
Today 5:12 AM ET USA
Now that the Vatican "pro-life" office was officially a part of the process that slowed down any redress of the legal battle that might have enabled timely medical treatment, and with its long history of tolerating morally depraved priests and nuns without public sanction, at what point can it still be said that the Catholic Church is pro-life?