Charlie Gard’s parents withdraw appeal

July 24, 2017

The parents of Charlie Gard have withdrawn their appeal for permission to try experimental treatment for their child.

At a July 24 court session, a lawyer for the parents said during their long legal battle, the opportunity for any realistic chance of successful treatment had passed. Charlie Gard’s condition is now irreversible, the parents concluded, and they “wish to treasure their remaining time with Charlie, however short that may be.”

The parents’ decision means that doctors at Greater Ormond Street Hospital in London will be authorized to carry out their plan, removing Charlie’s life-support system.

