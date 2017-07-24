Catholic World News

Pope’s plans thwarted by resistance in clergy, according to essay in Vatican newspaper

An article in the official Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano argues that the “main obstacle” to the work of Pope Francis is resistance among Catholic priests and bishops.

“The clergy is holding the people back,” writes Father Giulio Cirignano. He argues that most lay Catholics have embraced the Pope’s vision for the Church, but the Pope’s plans for reform are held back by the opposition of “a good part of the clergy, at levels high and low.”

The author, a priest-theologian from Florence, attributes the resistance among clerics to an “old horizon, the horizon of habitual practices,” and the “modest cultural level” of many priests. Many priests do not truly understand the nature of faith, he said.

