Papal appeal for prayer, dialogue amid Jerusalem violence

July 24, 2017

Following the recitation of the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square on July 23, Pope Francis appealed for prayer for peace in Jerusalem, where violence has erupted following the Israeli installation of metal detectors at Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount.

The metal detectors were installed in response to the shooting of two Israeli policemen.

“I follow with trepidation the grave tensions and violence of these days in Jerusalem,” he said. “I feel the need to express a heartfelt appeal to moderation and to dialogue. I invite you to join me in prayer that the Lord may inspire all with resolutions of reconciliation and peace.”

