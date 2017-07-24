Catholic World News

Leading Communist official says Chinese Catholicism should ‘fit into’ socialism

July 24, 2017

The fourth-ranking member of China’s Communist party said that it is important for “the leadership of the Chinese Catholic Church” to be “firmly in the hands of those who love the nation and the religion.”

Yu Zhengsheng made his remarks in a July 19 address in Beijing to the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association, the body by which the government seeks to control the Church.

“Interpretations of the teachings and dogmas should match the needs of China’s development and the great traditional culture,” he added, “and proactively fit into the Chinese characteristics of a socialist society.”

