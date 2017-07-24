Catholic World News

Interfaith statement encourages Trump to pursue 2-state solution in Holy Land

July 24, 2017

Thirty-five Christian, Jewish, and Muslim leaders have signed a statement calling upon President Donald Trump to pursue a two-state solution for peace in the Holy Land.

The signatories, who praised the president for meeting with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, said that “we believe a two-state solution still represents the most realistic way to meet essential interests of both peoples and to resolve the conflict.”

Catholic signatories of the appeal by the National Interreligious Leadership Initiative for Peace in the Middle East included Bishop Oscar Cantú, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, and Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, archbishop emeritus of Washington.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!