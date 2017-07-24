Catholic World News

USCCB: fix Obamacare’s deficiencies, rather than repealing it without a replacement

July 24, 2017

The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development urged senators to “oppose any effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) without a concurrent replacement plan that protects poor and vulnerable people, including immigrants, safeguards the unborn, and supports conscience rights.”

Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice, Fl., said that the House and Senate proposals to replace the ACA were “seriously flawed and would have harmed those most in need in unacceptable ways.”

“The appropriate response is not to create greater uncertainty, especially for those who can bear it least, by repealing the ACA without a replacement,” he continued. “Yet, reform is still needed to address the ACA’s moral deficiencies and challenges with long-term sustainability.”

The prelate called upon Congress to

extend full Hyde Amendment protections to the ACA, enact laws that protect the conscience rights of all stakeholders in health care, protect religious freedom, and pass legislation that begins to remove current and impending barriers to access and affordability, particularly for those most in need.

