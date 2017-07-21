Catholic World News

Heavy fines for contempt in release of undercover Planned Parenthood videos

July 21, 2017

A California judge has ordered pro-life activists to pay over $135,000 in fines, citing them for contempt of court for releasing undercover videos exposing Planned Parenthood’s involvement in the sale of fetal parts.

Judge William Orrick assessed the fines on David Daleiden, the Center for Medical Progress, and the group’s attorneys. He had issued an injunction in February against the further release of the group’s videos, and imposed the fines when new videos appeared online.

The Center for Medical Progress announced plans to appeal the fines.

