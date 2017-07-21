Catholic World News

New officials named to Roman Rota

July 21, 2017

Pope Francis has named two new officials for the Roman Rota.

Father Pierangelo Pietracatella, a priest of the Toronta diocese in Italy, will be the chief of office for the Roman Rota; Father Hans-Peter Fischer, of the Freiburg archdiocese in Germany, will be the auditor.

The Roman Rota is the Church’s highest appeals court. Its case load is dominated by marriage cases.

