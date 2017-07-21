Catholic World News

Filipino bishop suggests new focus for war against drug trade

July 21, 2017

A Filipino bishop has encouraged President Rodrigo Duterte to “reconfigure” his was against drug trafficking, concentrating on eliminating the demand for illegal drugs rather than wiping out drug dealers.

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan suggested that the government should enlist experts to undertake “an in-depth study of the root causes of the illegal drug problem in the country.” He remarked that a drive to ease poverty would be likely to help the effort to stem drug abuse.

Duterte’s war against drugs, which has included tacit support for vigilante violence, has led to the extra-judicial killing of several thousand suspected dealers.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!