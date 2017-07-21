Catholic World News

Pope makes €25,000 contribution to fight famine in eastern Africa

July 21, 2017

Pope Francis has donated €25,000 to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), to support efforts against famine in eastern Africa.

The Pope’s contribution fulfills a pledge that he made in a message to the FAO earlier this month. He said that he was “inspired also by the desire to encourage governments” to follow suit.

More than 20 million people are facing hunger in eastern Africa. The famine is most acute in South Sudan, where 6 million people are in danger. The FAO reports that food aid is also urgently needed in Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

