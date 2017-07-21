Catholic World News

Cameroon bishops demand further inquiry into bishop’s death

July 21, 2017

The Catholic bishops of Cameroon have filed a formal complaint of murder in the death of Bishop jean-Marie Benoit Bala, saying that they are unsatisfied with the government’s inquiry to date.

The attorney general of Cameroon reported earlier this month that an autopsy showed “drowning is the most likely cause of the bishop’s death.” Archbishop Samuel Kleda Doula, the president of the country’s episcopal conference, emphatically disagreed, arguing that the bishop’s body was thrown into a river only after he was killed. He said, “If Msgr. Bala had drowned, there would be water in his body, but no water was found. Instead, there are clear signs of violence.”

Archbishop Kleda demanded a full investigation “so that truth is established.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!