Texas bishop issues pastoral letter on migration

July 21, 2017

Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso has issued a pastoral letter on migration.

“Building walls, deploying a mass deportation force and militarizing our border are not long-term solutions to the challenges of migration,” he said, as he decried “indefensible, hateful words towards our neighbors in Mexico, the demonization of migrants, and destructive language about our border.”

