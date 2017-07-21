Catholic World News

Vatican’s Secretary of State to meet with Putin

July 21, 2017

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in August.

The visit to Russia will be the first by a Vatican Secretary of State since 1988.

“I go to Russia as collaborator of the Pope, who wants to build bridges,” said Cardinal Parolin.

“In the case of Russia, to build bridges consists in sharing the bilateral relations that already exist and that touch the activity of the Catholic Church and dialogue with the Orthodox Churches,” he continued. “However, it will be impossible not to address the context of international activities where Russia has an active presence, such as the subject of the Middle East and Syria, or Ukraine.”

