Catholic World News

USCCB: bishop criticizes House Republicans’ budget proposal

July 21, 2017

The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development criticized the House Republicans’ budget proposal, which was approved in a July 19 committee vote.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane of Venice, Fl., characterized the proposal as inferior to Obama-era budget resolutions, stating that “the bipartisan approach to discretionary spending in recent years, while imperfect, reflected a more balanced compromise given competing priorities.”

The House Republicans’ proposal “assumes the harmful and unacceptable cuts to Medicaid from the American Health Care Act,” the prelate said.

“Steady increases to military spending in the resolution are made possible by cutting critical resources for those in need over time, including potentially from important programs like SNAP that provide essential nutrition to millions of people,” he continued. “Reducing deficits through cuts for human needs—while simultaneously attempting a tax cut, as this proposal does—will place millions of poor and vulnerable people in real jeopardy.”

