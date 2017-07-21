Catholic World News

Sharp decline in Bosnia’s Catholic population

July 21, 2017

The Catholic population of Bosnia and Herzegovina has fallen to 400,000—down from over 740,000 before the Bosnian War (1992-95).

“This decline is mainly due to young people emigrating to find better job opportunities,” said Bishop Tomo Vuksic, the nation’s military ordinary.

The prelate told an Italian news agency that Catholics face significant economic discrimination in the Balkan nation of 3.9 million, which is 40% Muslim and 31% Orthodox.

