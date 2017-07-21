Catholic World News
Russian Orthodox mission rededicated in Jerusalem
July 21, 2017
The St. Sergius Mission, a Russian Orthodox church complex in Jerusalem, was rededicated on July 18 in the presence of Russian and Israeli officials.
The complex passed from Israeli to Russian ownership in 2011, and the Russian government contributed $10 million to its renovation.
The mission was constructed between 1886 and 1889 with funds from Grand Duke Sergei Alexandrovich, the uncle of Czar Nicholas II.
