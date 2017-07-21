Catholic World News

Pope is ‘the voice of suffering Ukraine,’ leading Eastern prelate says

July 21, 2017

In a recent homily at his cathedral in Kiev, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church paid tribute to Pope Francis for his concern for strife-torn Ukraine.

“We feel that the Pope does not just bless us from afar, he loves us, prays for us, suffers and sympathizes, he is the voice of suffering Ukraine before the powers that be,” Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk preached during a weeklong visit from the Prefect of Congregation for the Eastern Churches.

The Ukrainian prelate added, “At a time when the war in Ukraine becomes a forgotten, suppressed war, the Holy Father raises his apostolic voice and awakens the mind and conscience of Christians in Europe and the whole world.”

